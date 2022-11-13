Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10

Saints tie the score on touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson

Nov 13, 2022 at 01:30 PM
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson's 15-yard touchdown catch with 19 seconds to play Sunday at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium tied the halftime score at 10.

The Steelers (2-6) grabbed a 10-0 lead on a 1-yard George Pickens touchdown run and a 33-yard field goal by Matthew Wright. The Saints (3-6) scored on a 44-yard field goal by Wil Lutz to start their comeback.

The Saints played without two starters on the offensive line (Andrus Peat and Erik McCoy) and multiple defensive starters (Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Maye and Pete Werner). Receiver Jarvis Landry returned to the lineup for the first time in more than a month and had two receptions for 28 yards. Quarterback Andy Dalton was 12 of 16 for 129 yards and the touchdown pass. Running back Alvin Kamara had five carries for 21 yards and two receptions for nine yards. Johnson had four catches for 36 yards and the tying touchdown.

Penalties hurt the Saints in the half, as they had five for 45 yards including a roughing-the-passer penalty that kept a Steelers drive alive and led to a field goal.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

