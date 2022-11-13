Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10

The Saints played without two starters on the offensive line (Andrus Peat and Erik McCoy) and multiple defensive starters (Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Maye and Pete Werner). Receiver Jarvis Landry returned to the lineup for the first time in more than a month and had two receptions for 28 yards. Quarterback Andy Dalton was 12 of 16 for 129 yards and the touchdown pass. Running back Alvin Kamara had five carries for 21 yards and two receptions for nine yards. Johnson had four catches for 36 yards and the tying touchdown.