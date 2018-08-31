Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: New Orleans 15, Los Angeles Rams 0

Taysom Hill starts at quarterback for Saints

Aug 30, 2018 at 08:22 PM

Preseason Game 4: Saints vs. Rams - Pregame

Pregame photos as the New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the final preseason game.

With most of the starters sitting out Thursday's preseason finale at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a couple of likely regulars had a big impact on the New Orleans Saints taking a 15-0 halftime lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone made a leaping interception on the 9-yard line to end a Los Angeles drive that looked like it was going to result in points for the visitors. Quarterback Taysom Hill quickly hit receiver Cameron Meredith with a 56-yard strike that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by rookie Boston Scott. Meredith, a free-agent signee from the Chicago Bears, has been trying to recover his form after knee surgery knocked him out of action in 2017. The bomb was his first catch with the Saints and he added a 16-yard touchdown reception from Hill in the second quarter.

Running back Jonathan Williams got extended action and appears to be the front-runner to fill in for Mark Ingram, who will sit out the first four games of the regular season on an NFL suspension. Williams ran the ball 10 times for 40 yards.

Hill, who appears to be the team's third-string quarterback and a special teams regular following Wednesday's trade for Teddy Bridgewater, had another effective outing. The BYU product was 10 of 17 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 31 yards, including an 18-yard scramble. Hill's 29-yard strike to tight end Dan Arnold while taking a hit late in the second quarter was a particularly impressive throw.

Veteran Craig Robertson had a strong first half, making tackles all over the field and recording the team's first sack. Veteran linebacker Nate Stupar had the second one.

Kicker Wil Lutz made a 34-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the half to end the scoring for the Saints.

