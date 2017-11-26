Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 17, New Orleans Saints 10

Los Angeles - An electric 74-yard touchdown run by rookie Alvin Kamara was the New Orleans Saints only touchdown of the first half Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as they trail the Rams 17-10.

The Rams raced out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Sammy Watkins and a 50-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

After the Saints (8-2) were forced to punt on their first two posessions, Kamara got them on the scoreboard when he took a handoff from Drew Brees down the right side of the field, dodging one final would-be tackler before gliding into the end zone.

Kamara has scored a touchdown in five consecutive games, becoming the first Saints rookie to score a touchdown in five consecutive games, surpassing receiver Donte' Stallworth, who scored a receiving touchdown in the first four games of the 2002 season.

Brees hit Michael Thomas with a 24-yard completion on the team's first play but had a tough time the rest of the half dodging a strong Los Angeles pass rush. Brees was sacked twice and fumbled once but the ball was recovered by Terron Armstead.

Wil Lutz made a 50-yard field goal with 58 seconds left in the half.

The Rams (7-3) scored their second touchdown on a 7-yard Goff pass to Josh Reynolds. The score was set up by a 53-yard completion to Cooper Kupp, grandson of Saints legend Jake Kupp. New Orleans is playing without its starting cornerbacks, Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. Cam Jordan had two sacks for the Saints and safety Vonn Bell andf linebacker Craig Robertson each added another.

The Saints get the ball to start the second half.

New Orleans Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 8 of 10 for 79 yards

Alvin Kamara, three carries for 82 yards and one TD

Michael Thomas, two catches for 37 yards

Los Angeles Rams key stats

Jared Goff, 18 of 26 for 245 yards with two TDs

Todd Gurley, four carries for 15 yards