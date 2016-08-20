Halftime update: Houston Texans 13, New Orleans Saints 0

Houston - Two early turnovers by the New Orleans Saints helped the Houston Texans to 13-0 halftime lead in a preseason game Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

Saints returner Marcus Murphy fumbled a punt after the Saints defense had forced a three-and-out to start the game. The fumble was recovered by the Texans and they cashed in when quarterback Brock Osweiler hit Will Fuller with a 19-yard touchdown pass.

Two possessions later Saints quarterback Drew Brees was intercepted by Johnathan Joseph on a pass intended for rookie receiver Michael Thomas. The Texans turned that turnover into a 49-yard field goal by Nick Novak. Novak ended the half with a 46-yarder.

Brees was 5 of 8 for 29 yards and the one interception. Luke McCown replaced him late in the second quarter. Running back Mark Ingram had 11 yards on seven carries while Brandon Coleman had three receptions for 19 yards.