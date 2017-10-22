Halftime update: Green Bay Packers 14, New Orleans Saints 7

Green Bay, Wis - The New Orleans Saints trail the Green Bay Packers and first-time starter Brett Hundley 14-7 at halftime Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Hundley rushed for a 14-yard score and played mistake-free in the first half against a Saints defense that forced five turnovers last week vs. the Lions. The Packers other touchdown came on running back Aaron Jones' 46-yard romp on the first possession of the game. Both of the Packers' touchdowns came following Saints penalties on third down.

The Saints moved the ball but two long drives ended with Drew Brees interceptions. The first by DaMarious Randall in the end zone and the second by Davon House on the 6-yard line. The Saints scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter on a 12-yard run by Mark Ingram II.

The Saints are trying to stretch their winning streak to four games.

New Orleans Saints stat leaders

Drew Brees, 13 of 20 for 155 yards with two interceptions

Mark Ingram, 12 carries for 54 yards with one TD

Alvin Kamara, five catches for 50 yards

Green Bay Packers stat leaders

Brett Hundley, 7 of 15 for 56 yards with one rushing TD

Aaron Jones, 10 for 97 yards with one TD