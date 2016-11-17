Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 20, New Orleans Saints 3

Two turnovers, special teams mistakes help put Saints down at half

Nov 17, 2016 at 12:45 PM

Charlotte - The Carolina Panthers turned two New Orleans Saints turnovers and two special teams mistake into a 20-3 halftime lead Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sacked and lost a fumble on the team's first possession. Carolina converted that into a 32-yard Graham Gano field goal. Later in the half Carolina safety Kurt Coleman intercepted a pass intended for tight end Coby Fleener. The Panthers converted that with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Stewart.

The special teams unit put the Saints offense in a bad spot when returner Marcus Murphy took a Carolina kickoff and stepped out of bounds at the 1. The Saints were forced to punt and the Panthers took over at the 49-yard field goal which set them up for a 49-yard Gano field goal.

On the following possession the Panthers blocked a 38-yard field-goal attempt by Wil Lutz and returned it for a touchdown that was wiped out by an illegal blocking penalty. But on the next play Cam Newton hit Ted Ginn with a 40-yard touchdown pass.

The Saints scored on a 27-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 16 of 21 for 145 yards with one interception

Ingram, five carries for 17 yards

Cooks, four catches for 32 yards

Panthers stat leaders

Cam Newton, 8 of 19 for 134 yards and one touchdown

Jonathan Stewart, 10 carries for 18 yards

Devin Funchess, two catches for 32 yards

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 4 vs. Giants

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 4 game against New York
news

Tickets available for Saints-Giants contest on Sunday

New Orleans receives allotment of tickets back from New York for Week 4
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Giants 2021 NFL Week 4

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants on Oct. 3, 2021
news

Saints vs. Giants Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 4

New York & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Oct. 3 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
news

New Orleans Saints defense stars in victory over New England

Alvin Kamara carries heavy load on offense, Deonte Harris looms large in return game
news

New Orleans Saints' 'new' recipe produces familiar result against New England

Saints defense forced three turnovers, scored touchdown in 28-13 victory
news

New Orleans Saints ride defense to 28-13 victory over New England Patriots | Week 3

Malcolm Jenkins has key pick-six vs. rookie quarterback Mac Jones
news

Live Updates from Saints at Patriots Week 3 | 2021 NFL

New England Patriots vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 3 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the New England Patriots | Week 3

Marshon Lattimore, C.J. Gardner-Johnson are back after missing Panthers game
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots 2021 NFL Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021
news

Saints at Patriots Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 3

New England & New Orleans meet at noon CT Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Advertising