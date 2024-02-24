Grambling cornerback Cedric Anderson will play last college game on field of his father's alma mater

Grambling cornerback Cedric Anderson has his chance at a full-circle moment when he plays at Yulman Stadium for the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, getting a chance to play on the campus of the alma mater of his biggest influence as a football player, his father.

Anderson credited his father, also Cedric Anderson, who played for Tulane also at cornerback from 1992-1995, for getting his football career started.

"He had us doing drills and stuff in the yard since we were 3 and 4 years old," Anderson said.

Anderson's father would continue having an influence as he grew up and was his football coach at East Feliciana High School, where he now works as the athletic director.

The father told NOLA.com that his son is working with more tools than he was.

"I just call a spade a spade. He's way more talented than I was," the father said. "He's blessed with size. I topped out at 6 feet and he grew three more inches than I did. And he's more athletic than I was."

Anderson's father will be one of the roughly 15 to 20 people he has coming to the game. The drive from his hometown of Clinton is a little over an hour and half.

Anderson said his size at 6 feet 3 and wing span measured at 82.18 inches at the HBCU Combine, the second longest wingspan among the invited participants, help him out on the field.

"I don't have to be in perfect position every time to make a play," he said. "It just makes a whole lot easier because I can relax and really play more calm."

NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said Anderson is a "good-looking prospect."

"He looks like the old-style Seattle Seahawks cover three, cover one corner, where he's going to be a press corner with long arms, be able to get out of there, but I think he's got the ability to swing back to safety as well," Davis said.

Davis said he likes what he's seen of Anderson so far.

"I like his movement skills," Davis said. "I like his length, because even if you get beat on a play, when a guy with that length, he can stick a hand in and make a play. So, another guy I'm eager to watch on Saturday."

Anderson finished his collegiate career at Grambling with 23 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in the 2023 season. He had transferred from Northwestern State where he played in 34 games over four season accruing 68 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Anderson hopes to get an opportunity in the NFL.

"That's been a dream of mine since I started playing football, even before I started," Anderson said.

But as he gets to play his last game of his collegiate career he'll get an opportunity to get that full0circle moment with his father.