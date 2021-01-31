Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gayle Benson and New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Patricia Rooney

Jan 31, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Rooney-1920-013121
Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Below is a statement from the New Orleans Saints and Owner Gayle Benson mourning the loss of Patricia Rooney.

"On behalf of the New Orleans Saints and our community, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Art Rooney II, the entire Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers fans with the passing of Patricia Rooney. She was a pillar of strength and grace and proudly represented not only the Steelers, but also the millions of female football fans around the world. We share in the sadness and sorrow that the Rooney family is experiencing and hope for grace, mercy and healing in this most difficult time."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints to host 500 vaccinated workers from Ochsner Health, LCMC Health at Divisional Round game

Saints play host to Buccaneers on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints 21-9 Wild Card win over Bears delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 53.2 rating
news

New Orleans tops NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' metered markets for third consecutive year

New Orleans drew a 20.2 rating and 30 share
news

The Athletes' Corner, Devoted Dreamers Foundation to launch 'Tackling Hunger With Demario Davis' for the NFL playoffs

For every tackle Demario Davis makes in the playoffs, 1,000 meals will be donated to a local food bank in New Orleans.
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

Former Apollo 13 pilot Fred Haise joins WWL Radio to discuss his career with NASA, INFINITY Science Center

'I knew somehow my career was going to be in aviation for my life'
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Saints great is one of 15 modern era finalists
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis selected for 2021 Bart Starr Award 

Prestigious character award to be presented at NFL-sanctioned virtual Super Bowl Breakfast on Feb. 6, 2021
news

NFL Playoffs 2020: New Orleans Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on CBS

Wild-card game will be held in Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara placed on Covid-19 list

Kamara's status for regular-season finale vs. Carolina Panthers in question
news

Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back had record-tying six rushing touchdowns in win over Minnesota Vikings

Advertising