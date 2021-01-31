Gayle Benson and New Orleans Saints mourn loss of Patricia Rooney

"On behalf of the New Orleans Saints and our community, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Art Rooney II, the entire Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers fans with the passing of Patricia Rooney. She was a pillar of strength and grace and proudly represented not only the Steelers, but also the millions of female football fans around the world. We share in the sadness and sorrow that the Rooney family is experiencing and hope for grace, mercy and healing in this most difficult time."