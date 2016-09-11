Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Oakland Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 34

Raiders win on two-point conversion

Sep 11, 2016 at 08:22 AM

The New Orleans Saints lost a 35-34 heart-breaker to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the season opener.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr drove the Raiders 75 yards for the winning score, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Seth Roberts that made it 34-33 New Orleans. Oakland Coach Jack Del Rio elected to try for the two-point conversion and veteran Michael Crabtree grabbed a jump bail in the left corner of the end zone for the winning points.

Saints rookie kicker Wil Lutz missed desperation 61-yard field-goal attempt on the final play.

After a slow start the Saints took control thanks to a  98-yard touchdown pass play between Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks that is the longest pass play in franchise history and the longest scoring offensive play in franchise history. Previously the longest scoring offensive play was a 90-yard touchdown from Billy Joe Hobert to Eddie Kennison vs. Atlanta on October 10, 1999. The longest pass play in franchise history occurred in the franchise's inaugural season, a 96-yard completion from Billy Kilmer to Walt Roberts on November 19, 1967 vs. Philadelphia.

The completion is the longest in QB Drew Brees' career, surpassing an 86-yard touchdown completion from Brees to WR Marques Colston at Carolina on October 1, 2006.

But the Raiders railled for three touchdowns - two with two-point conversions - in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. They got most of their offense after starting Saints cornerback cornerback Delvin Breaux had to leave the game with an injury.

Brees passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns. It was the 14th 400-yard game of his career, tying the NFL record held by Peyton Manning. Willie Snead was his top target with nine catches for 173 yards while Cooks had six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Mark Ingram led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 58 yards.

Carr had a strong game for the Raiders completing 24 of 38 passes for 319 yards with one touchdown. He also made a couple of tough scrambles. Jalen Richard led the Raiders in rushing with 84 yards on three carries, 75 of which came on his fourth-quarter 75-yard TD run. Crabtree had seven catches for 86 yards and Amari Cooper had six catches for 137 yards.

