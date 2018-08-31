Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Los Angeles Rams 0

Saints end preseason with 3-1 record

Aug 30, 2018 at 10:02 PM

Preseason Game 4 - Saints vs. Rams - Game Action - 1

Take a look at the action from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams.

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
1 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
2 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
3 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
4 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
5 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
6 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
7 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
8 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
9 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
10 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
11 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
12 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
13 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
14 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
15 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
16 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
17 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
18 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
19 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
20 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
21 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
22 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
23 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
24 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
25 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
26 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
27 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
28 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
29 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
30 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
31 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
32 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
33 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
34 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
35 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
36 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
37 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
38 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
39 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
40 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
41 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
42 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
43 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
44 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
45 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
46 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
47 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
48 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert
49 / 49

August 18-30-2018 Pre Season Game - 2P New Orleans 20 - Los Angeles 0 (W) Saints 3-1 in 2018 Pre Season

New Orleans Saints 2018 Season

Michael C. Hebert

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Even with most of the team's starters resting the New Orleans Saints ended preseason on a high note Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they cruised to a 28-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints end preseason with a 3-1 record. The Rams are 2-2. New Orleans opens up the regular season Sunday, Sept. 9 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints took control of the game early thanks to some key plays from a couple of regulars who saw limited action Thursday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone made a leaping interception on the 9-yard line to end a Los Angeles drive that looked like it was going to result in points for the visitors. Quarterback Taysom Hill quickly hit receiver Cameron Meredith with a 56-yard strike that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by rookie Boston Scott. Meredith, a free-agent signee from the Chicago Bears, has been trying to recover his form after knee surgery knocked him out of action in 2017. The bomb was his first catch with the Saints and he added a 16-yard touchdown reception from Hill in the second quarter.

Running back Jonathan Williams got extended action and appears to be the front-runner to fill in for Mark Ingram, who will sit out the first four games of the regular season on an NFL suspension. Williams ran the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Scott got extensive playing time and finished with 68 yards on 12 carries and his touchdown.

Hill, who appears to be the team's third-string quarterback and a special teams regular following Wednesday's trade for Teddy Bridgewater, had another effective outing. The BYU product was 10 of 17 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 31 yards, including an 18-yard scramble. Hill's 29-yard strike to tight end Dan Arnold while taking a hit late in the second quarter was a particularly impressive throw.

Veteran linebacker Nate Stupar had an outstanding game with three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and seven tackles. Unfortunately, Stupar fumbled the ball back to the Rams following his interception, Linebacker Craig Robertson also had a strong first half, making tackles all over the field and recording the team's first sack.

The Saints added a special teams touchdown in the third quarter as linebacker Colton Jumper blocked the Rams punt and linebacker Jayrone Elliott returned it for a score.

Kicker Wil Lutz made a 34-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half to account for the rest of New Orleans' points.

The Saints outgained the Rams 369-151 and forced four turnovers.

These teams, who both made the playoffs in 2017 and are considered top contenders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, will play for real Nov. 4 in the Superdome.

Related Content

news

Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

Saints score on two Blake Grupe field goals
news

Cameron Jordan is always on the move

Saints defensive end keeps himself busy both on and off the field
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Week 7 vs. Jaguars

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Game Preview: Saints vs. Jaguars - 2023 NFL Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Jaguars | 2023 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football October 19, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints | 2023 NFL Week 6

Postgame quotes from the Saints Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans
news

Postgame Notes: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints | 2023 NFL Week 6

Postgame notes from the Saints Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.
news

Carl Granderson and Demario Davis led a defensive surge in second half of loss to Houston Texans

Quarterback Derek Carr has most productive game as a Saint
news

New Orleans Saints struggle in all three phases in loss to Houston Texans

The Saints offense went 0 for 3 in the red zone against Houston
news

Halftime update: Houston Texans 17, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2023 NFL Week 6

Stroud throws two touchdown passes for Texans
news

Game Preview: Texans vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 6

The Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans on October 15, 2023
Advertising