Game recap: New Orleans Saints 28, Los Angeles Rams 0

Even with most of the team's starters resting the New Orleans Saints ended preseason on a high note Thursday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they cruised to a 28-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints end preseason with a 3-1 record. The Rams are 2-2. New Orleans opens up the regular season Sunday, Sept. 9 at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints took control of the game early thanks to some key plays from a couple of regulars who saw limited action Thursday.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone made a leaping interception on the 9-yard line to end a Los Angeles drive that looked like it was going to result in points for the visitors. Quarterback Taysom Hill quickly hit receiver Cameron Meredith with a 56-yard strike that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by rookie Boston Scott. Meredith, a free-agent signee from the Chicago Bears, has been trying to recover his form after knee surgery knocked him out of action in 2017. The bomb was his first catch with the Saints and he added a 16-yard touchdown reception from Hill in the second quarter.

Running back Jonathan Williams got extended action and appears to be the front-runner to fill in for Mark Ingram, who will sit out the first four games of the regular season on an NFL suspension. Williams ran the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Scott got extensive playing time and finished with 68 yards on 12 carries and his touchdown.

Hill, who appears to be the team's third-string quarterback and a special teams regular following Wednesday's trade for Teddy Bridgewater, had another effective outing. The BYU product was 10 of 17 passing for 159 yards with one touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 31 yards, including an 18-yard scramble. Hill's 29-yard strike to tight end Dan Arnold while taking a hit late in the second quarter was a particularly impressive throw.

Veteran linebacker Nate Stupar had an outstanding game with three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and seven tackles. Unfortunately, Stupar fumbled the ball back to the Rams following his interception, Linebacker Craig Robertson also had a strong first half, making tackles all over the field and recording the team's first sack.

The Saints added a special teams touchdown in the third quarter as linebacker Colton Jumper blocked the Rams punt and linebacker Jayrone Elliott returned it for a score.

Kicker Wil Lutz made a 34-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half to account for the rest of New Orleans' points.

The Saints outgained the Rams 369-151 and forced four turnovers.