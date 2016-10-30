Game recap: New Orleans Saints 25, Seattle Seahawks 20

The New Orleans Saints rallied to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 25-20 Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The combination of quarterback Drew Brees' pin-point passing, the hard running of Tim Hightower and a strong effort for the defense delivered the Saints their third win of the season.

Seattle (4-2-1) led 14-3 early in the first half before the Saints mounted their rally. After trailing most of the game the Saints (3-4) finally took the lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brees to receiver Brandin Cooks early in the fourth quarter. Kicker Wil Litz added his fourth goal of the game, a 41-yarder with 1:57 to play, to provide the final margin.

Seattle marched down the field following Lutz's final field goal but the Saints defense kept Russell Wilson and company out of the end zone when his final pass was caught out of bounds.

Brees was 27 of 35 for 265 and one touchdown. Hightower, who replaced Mark Ingram after the second series, rushed the ball 26 times for 102 yards.

Linebacker Nate Stupar made an excellent first half interception and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe played for the first time this season. Safety Jairus Byrd led the team in tackles with 10 and defensive end Paul Kruger picked up a sack in the first half.

The Saints trailed early when Ingram was stripped of the ball by Seattle's Cliff Avril and safety Earl Thomas returned it 34 yards for the score in the first quarter. Seattle added a 2-yard touchdown run by Christine Michael that was set up by a 43-yard pass from receiver Tanner McEvoy to C.J. Prosise. New Orleans made it 14-13 at halftime with a 1-yard touchdown dive Brees. Earlier in the half they scored on two Lutz field goals, a 22-yarder and a 53-yarder.

The Saints dominated time of possession 36:12 to 23:48, had 28 first downs to 15 for Seattle, was 9 of 15 on third down and was penalized just twice for 10 yards. Seattle had 11 penalties for 76 yards.

The Saints play at San Francisco next Sunday.

Saints stat leaders

Brees, 27 of 35 for 265 and one TD

RB Tim Hightower, 26 carries for 102 yards

WR Michael Thomas, six catches for 63 yards

Seahawks stat leader

QB Russell Wilson, 22 of 33 for 253 yards

RB Christine Michael, 10 carries for 40 yards