Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game recap: Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 32

Saints fall to 0-3

Sep 26, 2016 at 03:27 PM

Saints vs. Falcons: Game Action 1 September 26, 2016

Check out the action on the field between the Saints and Falcons.

No Title
1 / 81
No Title
2 / 81
No Title
3 / 81
No Title
4 / 81
No Title
5 / 81
No Title
6 / 81
No Title
7 / 81
No Title
8 / 81
No Title
9 / 81
No Title
10 / 81
No Title
11 / 81
No Title
12 / 81
No Title
13 / 81
No Title
14 / 81
No Title
15 / 81
No Title
16 / 81
No Title
17 / 81
No Title
18 / 81
No Title
19 / 81
No Title
20 / 81
No Title
21 / 81
No Title
22 / 81
No Title
23 / 81
No Title
24 / 81
No Title
25 / 81
No Title
26 / 81
No Title
27 / 81
No Title
28 / 81
No Title
29 / 81
No Title
30 / 81
No Title
31 / 81
No Title
32 / 81
No Title
33 / 81
No Title
34 / 81
No Title
35 / 81
No Title
36 / 81
No Title
37 / 81
No Title
38 / 81
No Title
39 / 81
No Title
40 / 81
No Title
41 / 81
No Title
42 / 81
No Title
43 / 81
No Title
44 / 81
No Title
45 / 81
No Title
46 / 81
No Title
47 / 81
No Title
48 / 81
No Title
49 / 81
No Title
50 / 81
No Title
51 / 81
No Title
52 / 81
No Title
53 / 81
No Title
54 / 81
No Title
55 / 81
No Title
56 / 81
No Title
57 / 81
No Title
58 / 81
No Title
59 / 81
No Title
60 / 81
No Title
61 / 81
No Title
62 / 81
No Title
63 / 81
No Title
64 / 81
No Title
65 / 81
No Title
66 / 81
No Title
67 / 81
No Title
68 / 81
No Title
69 / 81
No Title
70 / 81
No Title
71 / 81
No Title
72 / 81
No Title
73 / 81
No Title
74 / 81
No Title
75 / 81
No Title
76 / 81
No Title
77 / 81
No Title
78 / 81
No Title
79 / 81
No Title
80 / 81
No Title
81 / 81
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A beat-up New Orleans Saints defense couldn't slow down the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the Saints lost 45-32, their third consecutive loss to open the season.

The defense got off to a promising start, sacking Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan to force a punt. But things took a turn for the worse when blocker De'Vante Harris ran into returner Tommylee Lewis as he was attempting to field the punt. Harris tried to field the ball, fumbled and the Falcons recovered at the 11. They quickly scored and scored on their next five possessions (four touchdowns and a field goal) and the Sants offense just couldn't keep up.

Things weren't helped when New Orleans native Deion Jones picked off a deflected Drew Brees pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The pick-six ended a streak of 305 passes without an interception for Brees.

The Saints had no problems moving the ball on the Falcons (2-1) as Brees finished 36 for 54 for 376 yards with three touchdowns. Running back Mark Ingram also had a strong game with 15 carries for 77 yards but the Saints had to moved away from the run in the second half. Brandon Coleman had his best game as a Saint with seven catches for 78 yards, tight end Coby Fleener had seven catches for 109 yards and his first touchdown as a Saint and rookie Michael Thomas had seven catches for 71 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

Rookie kicker Wil Litz also made a 57-yarder at the end of the first half, tied for third-longest in franchise history.

The Saints entered the game with six starters on the inactive list and the defense was especially beat up missing safety Kenny Vaccaro, cornerback Delvin Breaux, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (plus cornerback P.J. Williams was placed on injured reserve last week and first-round draft pick has been out with a broken leg).

The Saints held star Atlanta receiver Julio Jones in check (one catch for 16 yards) but Ryan had plenty of time and was able to pick his targets. Running backs Devonta Freeman (152 yards rushing, 55 yards receiving, one TD) and Tevin Coleman (47 yards receiving, 42 rushing, three TDs) both had big games for Atlanta.

The Saints will try to get their first win of the season Sunday at the San Diego Chargers (1-2).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
news

2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
news

Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Four turnovers too much for New Orleans Saints to overcome in divisional playoff game loss to Tampa Bay

Three turnovers led to three touchdowns in 30-20 loss
news

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 playoff loss to Tampa Bay

Saints fall in divisional round after losing the turnover battle 4-0
Advertising