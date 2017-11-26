Game notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS | SUNDAY, NOV. 26, 2017

LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

*SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES *

• With the loss, New Orleans moves to 8-3, ending an eight-game winning streak.

• The Saints take on the Carolina Panthers for a week 13 matchup on Dec. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CST. The game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 in the New Orleans area).

• The Saints currently have a streak of 251 games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League

• New Orleans outrushed the Rams 123-88.

• QB Drew Brees appeared in his 244th career contest and completed 22 of 32 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and a 101.8 rating. After completing his last 11 passes last Sunday, he completed his first eight Sunday, tying his 19 consecutive completions for first in both franchise record books and personally. Brees has 69,140 passing yards, joining Brett Favre and Payton Manning as only the third place in NFL record books with 69,000 career passing yards. After Sunday, Brees recorded his 15th 3,000-passing yard season in his career, putting him back in a tie for third place all-time in NFL record books with Tom Brady.