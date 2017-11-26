Game notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS LOS ANGELES RAMS | SUNDAY, NOV. 26, 2017
LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM
*SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES *
• With the loss, New Orleans moves to 8-3, ending an eight-game winning streak.
• The Saints take on the Carolina Panthers for a week 13 matchup on Dec. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CST. The game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 in the New Orleans area).
• The Saints currently have a streak of 251 games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League
• New Orleans outrushed the Rams 123-88.
• QB Drew Brees appeared in his 244th career contest and completed 22 of 32 passes for 246 yards, one touchdown and a 101.8 rating. After completing his last 11 passes last Sunday, he completed his first eight Sunday, tying his 19 consecutive completions for first in both franchise record books and personally. Brees has 69,140 passing yards, joining Brett Favre and Payton Manning as only the third place in NFL record books with 69,000 career passing yards. After Sunday, Brees recorded his 15th 3,000-passing yard season in his career, putting him back in a tie for third place all-time in NFL record books with Tom Brady.
• RB Alvin Kamara has surpassed 1,000 total yards from scrimmage for the season (1,104). Kamara finished the game with five carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also reeled in six catches for 101 yards and another touchdown. With his 74-yard career long touchdown run, he became the first Saints rookie to score a touchdown in five consecutive games, surpassing WR Donte' Stallworth, who scored a receiving touchdown in the first four games of the 2002 season. Kamara is also the first NFL player since Herschel Walker in 1986 with 500 rushing and 500 receiving yards in his first 11 games. Kamara finished with a game-high, career-high and Saints season-high 188 total yards from scrimmage.
• WR Ted Ginn Jr. recorded a team-high seven catches for a total of 71 yards.
• DE Cameron Jordan played in his 107th consecutive game and overall, putting him in a tie for 38th place on the club's all-time games played list with S Gene Atkins and LB Pat Swilling. Jordan created the first sack of the game for the Saints, creating a 10-yard loss. He finished with four tackles and tied his season high with two sacks which marks the third time he has accomplished double digit takedowns in his career.
• LB Craig Robertson recorded his second sack of the season sacking Rams QB Jared Goff, creating a 7-yard loss. Robertson finished with seven stops
• LB A.J. Klein led the linebackers with eight total tackles.
• CB P.J. Williams recorded three solo tackles and his second interception of the season.
• Rookie CB Marcus Williams finished with six total tackles (five solo).
• S Vonn Bell recorded a team high 10 tackles (eight solo) and one sack.
• K Wil Lutz made a 21-yard field goal and 50-yard field goal.
• P Thomas Morstead punted seven times for 371 yards (53.0 avg.) with two punts landing inside the 20. Morestead played in his 137th career game today, putting him in sole possession of 20th place on the club's all-time games played list past S Tommy Myers.