Game notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS CHICAGO BEARSSUNDAY, OCT. 29, 2017 ● MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOMESAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

• Quarterbck Drew Brees appeared in his 240th career contest and completed 23-of-28 passes for 299 yards and a 111.2 passer rating. Brees joined Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125) as only the third player in NFL history with 6,000 career completions becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 6,000, beating Peyton Manning (259) by 19 games. Brees also joined Manning (71,940) and Favre (71,838) as only the third player in NFL history with 68,000 career passing yards.

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 5-2, it marks their first five-game winning streak since the first five contests of the 2013 season. It is tied with that 2013 streak for the third-longest winning streak by the Saints since Coach Sean Paytonjoined the Saints in 2006.

•The Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a week nine matchup on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon CST. The game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-Fox 8 in the New Orleans area).

• With the win, the Saints improved their regular season record against the Bears to 15-13.

• With the win, the Saints improved their all-time record at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the regular season to 161-161, improving their 2017 home record to 2-1.

• The Saints currently have a streak of 247 games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002, the longest running streak in the NFL.

• New Orleans outgained Chicago in total net yardage 387-307.

• New Orleans outgained Chicago in net passing yardage 286-150.

•Following the win, it marks the fourth time in 2017 that the Saints have surrendered 17 points or less. The last time New Orleans gave up 17 or fewer points in a season in at least four games was the 2013 campaign when they gave up 17 or fewer nine times.

• Payton has 105 career victories (regular season and postseason) after Sunday's victory, moving into a tie for 41st place all-time in career victories with Vince Lombardi (Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins) and Tom Flores (Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders and Seattle Seahawks).

• RB Mark Ingramled the Saints in rushing with 18 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Ingram now has 40 career touchdowns, putting him past WR Lance Moore into eighth place all-time in club record books.

• RB Alvin Kamarascored the game's first touchdown with an eight-yard touchdown run, marking the first opening drive touchdown for the Saints this season on a seven-play, 81-yard drive. He* *finished with 28 yards on eight attempts and also added three receptions for 48 yards, including a 34-yard grab.

• WR Michael Thomasled the Saints in receiving with seven catches for 77 yards.

• WR Brandon Colemanfinished with a 54-yard catch on New Orleans' first offensive drive, marking the Saints longest play from scrimmage this year.

• WR Ted Ginn Jr. reeled in two catches for 68 yards, including a fourth-quarter 53-yard grab. Ginn also returned three punts for 22 yards and had nine kickoff return yards.

• Rookie DE Trey Hendricksonrecorded his second sack of the season, dropping Bears QB Mitchell Trubiskyfor a five-yard loss.

• DE Cameron Jordanplayed in his 103rd consecutive game, putting him in a tie for 45th place on the club's all-time games played list with DE Elex Price, splitting a sack with S Kenny Vaccaro as part of a four-tackle day.

•Along with his half-sack and a key fourth quarter pass defensed, Vaccaro finished with a team-leading nine total tackles (six solo).

•Rookie CBMarshon Lattimorerecorded his second interception with 1:22 to play in the fourth quarter, a 25-yard return. Lattimore finished with three total tackles and two passes defensed to go with his pick.

•LB Craig Robertsonfinished with five tackles (four solo) to lead the linebackers in stops.

•LB A.J. Kleinhad four tackles and a career-high two passes defensed, including a key deflection on a third-and-one situation late in the fourth quarter, where he blocked a pass intended for Bears WR Kendall Wright.

• K Wil Lutznailed a 45 and 49-yard field goals and had four of his five kickoffs sail into the end zone for touchbacks. On his kickoff late in the fourth quarter that wasn't a touchback, Lutz pushed Chicago RB Tarik Cohenout of bounds for a key tackle at the Chicago 42-yard line to stop a return at 46 yards.