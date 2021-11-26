Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game notes, New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

New Orleans’ 2021 home record is 2-3

Nov 26, 2021 at 12:29 AM

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Bills Week 12 2021

The New Orleans Saints take on the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints' loss on Thursday, Nov. 25 drops their record to 5-6.

The loss drops the Saints' record against Buffalo to 7-5 all-time.

The loss drops New Orleans' 2021 home record to 2-3.

New Orleans' all-time record on Thanksgiving is now 3-1.

Saints Coach Sean Payton's record in the month of November now falls to 38-22.

The Saints extended their streak to 315 regular season games without having been shut out, dating to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.

Linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ tallied a team-leading 10 tackles (six solo). Davis now has 703 career solo tackles.

Wide receiver Lil 'Jordan Humphrey led the team in receiving yardage with three catches for 47 yards, both career-highs.

Defensive back J.T. Gray reached double digit figures for the second time in three seasons, recording his 10th special teams tackle on the season.

Defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ recorded a sack on his former Wyoming Cowboy teammate and Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Cornerback ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ notched his first interception as a Saint.

Linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ recorded his first interception of 2021, his first since the 2019 season when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ \played in his 171st career contest. Having never missed a game, Jordan moved into a tie with defensive lineman Wayne Martin (1989-99) for ninth place on the club's all-time games played list.

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith had four catches for 31 yards. Smith now has 100 career receptions.

Tight end Nick Vannett had an 11-yard touchdown grab, his first score as a Saint.

Running back Dwayne Washington had one special teams tackle. Washington now has five special teams tackles this season, setting a career high.

Safety Marcus Williams tallied a season-high nine tackles.

