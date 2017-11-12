Game notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 7-2. It is the Saints' first seven-game winning streak since an eight-game winning streak to close out the 2011 regular season. Also, Sunday's win marked the fifth-longest winning streak in franchise history with a seven-game run from September 11- October 23, 1988.
• The Saints take on the Washington Redskins for a week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).
• The Saints currently have a streak of 249 games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League.
• Sunday is the fourth consecutive contest that the Saints have surrendered 17 points or less, the first time they have done so in four straight games since they did so since the first four games of the 2013 campaign.
• At 7-2, the Saints' win total is tied for the third-best nine-game start in club history, joining the 1988, 1992, 2002 and 2013 clubs. New Orleans opened 2009 at 13-0 and 1991 at 8-1.
• Sunday's win improved New Orleans' record on the road to 4-1, also giving them four consecutive road wins for the first time since winning its last four road games in 2014.
• New Orleans outgained Buffalo in total net yardage 482-198.
• New Orleans outrushed the Bills 298-69.
• New Orleans outgained Buffalo in net passing yardage 184-129.
• New Orleans recorded 32 first downs to Buffalo's 10. The Saints' 20 rushing first downs was a club record.
• Sunday's rushing performance of 298 yards marks the first time the Saints have rushed for over 250 yards since Dec. 7, 1986 vs. Miami.
• Sunday's game marks the first time in the club's history to record two 100-yard rushers and a 100-yard receiver.
• The Saints recorded six rushing touchdowns, breaking a franchise record previously set on 10/14/79 at Tampa Bay.
• Head Coach Sean Payton has 107 career victories (regular season and postseason) after today's victory, he moved into the Top 40 in victories, in a tie with former Chicago Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Ray "Buddy" Parker.
• QB Drew Brees appeared in his 242nd career contest moving him into a tie for seventh place on the all-time games played list for signal-callers with Dan Marino (1983-1999). Brees also started his 183rd game as a Saint, moving him into a tie for fifth place on the club's all-time games played list with DE/DT Jim Wilks (1981-93).
• Brees completed 18-of-25 passes (72.0%) for 184 yards and a 92.8 passer rating. Brees' also recorded a seven-yard touchdown run to bring the Saints lead to 37-3 with 33 seconds left in the 3rd quarter to cap off a ten play 94-yard drive.
• Today's win is Brees' 50th road win as the Saints starting QB.
• RB Mark Ingram II led the Saints in rushing with 21 carries on a season-high 131 yards and a career high three rushing touchdowns. He also moved into sole possession of seventh place on the club's all-time touchdown list. Ingram now has 6,114 total yards from scrimmage becoming only the seventh Saint to have 6,000 yards in a career. With 12-100-yard rushing games, he is tied for third place in club record books with Ricky Williams.
• RB Alvin Kamara has now recorded a touchdown in his last three games. Kamara finished the game with 12 carries on a season-high of 106 yards (8.8 avg.) and a touchdown.
• Rookie RB Trey Edmunds recorded his first career touchdown with a 41-yard run.
• WR Michael Thomas finished the game with a team-high nine catches for 117 yards.
• DE Cameron Jordan played in his 105th consecutive game today and overall, putting him in a tie for 42nd place on the club's all-time games played list with DE/DT Whitehead and Pierre Thomas.
• Rookie CB Marshon Lattimore recorded five solo tackles.
• DE Alex Okafor finished the game with four total tackles (three solo) and one sack.
• DE Sheldon Rankins recorded his first NFL interception with a 27-yard return. Rankins also added one sack for a five-yard loss and two total tackles.
• LB Manti Te'o led the Saints defense with a total of six tackles.
• K Wil Lutz nailed a 23-yard field goal and a season long 53-yard field goal.