Game notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 7-2. It is the Saints' first seven-game winning streak since an eight-game winning streak to close out the 2011 regular season. Also, Sunday's win marked the fifth-longest winning streak in franchise history with a seven-game run from September 11- October 23, 1988.

• The Saints take on the Washington Redskins for a week 11 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be aired on Fox (WVUE-Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).

• The Saints currently have a streak of 249 games without having been shut out, dating back to a 26-20 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 6, 2002 at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the National Football League.

• Sunday is the fourth consecutive contest that the Saints have surrendered 17 points or less, the first time they have done so in four straight games since they did so since the first four games of the 2013 campaign.

• At 7-2, the Saints' win total is tied for the third-best nine-game start in club history, joining the 1988, 1992, 2002 and 2013 clubs. New Orleans opened 2009 at 13-0 and 1991 at 8-1.

• Sunday's win improved New Orleans' record on the road to 4-1, also giving them four consecutive road wins for the first time since winning its last four road games in 2014.

• New Orleans outgained Buffalo in total net yardage 482-198.

• New Orleans outrushed the Bills 298-69.

• New Orleans outgained Buffalo in net passing yardage 184-129.

• New Orleans recorded 32 first downs to Buffalo's 10. The Saints' 20 rushing first downs was a club record.

• Sunday's rushing performance of 298 yards marks the first time the Saints have rushed for over 250 yards since Dec. 7, 1986 vs. Miami.

• Sunday's game marks the first time in the club's history to record two 100-yard rushers and a 100-yard receiver.