Notes from New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans game

With the win, the New Orleans Saints move to 12-3, giving them back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time in franchise history.

• The win improves New Orleans' all-time regular record against the Titans in the regular season to 6-8-1 and improve its road record to 4-2-1.

• CoachSean Payton improves his record against the Titans to 2-2 including a 2-0 mark on the road. The win gives him at least a .500 regular season mark against 26 of 31 NFL opponents.

• Facing Titans Coach Mike Vrabel for the first time as a head coach, the win makes him the 66th coach Payton has a victory against and the 48th coach he has a winning mark against.

• New Orleans racked up 377 yards with 299 passing yards and 102 rushing yards on the way to scoring 38 points.

• Quarterback Drew Brees started and completed 27-of-38 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and a 118.2 quarterback rating. Brees led the Saints on six scoring drives resulting in five touchdowns and one field goal.

• Brees appeared in his 274rd career NFL game, moving past kicker Norm Johnson for sole possession of 23rd place on the NFL's all-time games played list.

• Wide receiver Michael Thomasfinished with 12 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. With Thomas' 12 receptions, he moves past Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison for the most receptions in a single season in NFL history with 145.

• Thomas caught the record-breaking reception late in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard catch and run that brought the ball to the Titans' 1-yard line. One play later, Thomas caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Brees to extend the Saints lead to 10 with 2:16 left to play.

• With Thomas' 136 receiving yards, he surpasses Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss (5,396 yards from 1998-2001) for the most receiving yards through a players first four seasons in NFL history. Thomas currently has 5,475 career receiving yards.

• Tight end Jared Cook recorded his longest reception and scoring play as a Saint on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Brees in the second quarter. Cook finished with three receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

• Running back Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns. The first of Kamara's two third quarter scores was both his longest carry and scoring play of the season. Kamara also caught six passes for 30 yards.

• Kamara now has 758 rushing yards and 515 receiving yards in 2019. With his 30 receiving yards on Sunday, he became the third player with at least 500 receiving yards and 500 rushing yards in each of his first three seasons, joining Abner Haynes (1960-62) and Herschel Walker (1986-88).

• Quarterback Taysom Hill started the game as a fullback, catching two passes for 21 yards, carrying twice for 11 yards, completed 1-of-2 passes for 20 yards and led the team with two special teams tackles. Hill's only completion of the game was Thomas' 143rd reception of the year, tying the NFL record.

• The Saints' defense sacked Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill five times and extended its streak of not giving up 100 rushing yards to an individual player to 41 regular season and postseason contests.

• Linebacker Demario Davis led the team in tackles with 11 and added his fourth sack of the season. Davis now has 109 tackles for the season, surpassing 100 tackles for the third consecutive season and sixth overall in his eight-year NFL career.

• Cornerback Patrick Robinson finished with a season-high six tackles and broke up the Titans' final pass on fourth-and-10, sealing the game.

• Linebacker A.J. Klein set a new career high with 2.0 sacks and added three tackles and a pass defense.

• Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson tied a career high with eight tackles and tallied his first forced fumble.

• Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 143rd career appearance Sunday, moving into a tie with receiver Eric Martin for 18th on the club's all-time list.

• Jordan has 14.5 sacks in 2019, breaking a tie with linebacker Charlie Clemons (2001) and Rickey Jackson for the fifth-highest total in franchise history. Jordan becomes only the fourth Saint to have 14 sacks in a season, joining defensive tackle La'Roi Glover *(17-2001), linebacker Pat Swilling (17-1991 and 16.5-1989) and defensive lineman Wayne Martin (15.5-1992).

• Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle recorded his second sack of the season.

• Playing in his 173rd career game, punter Thomas Morstead punted five times for 244 yards (48.8 avg.) with two inside the 20-yard line.

• Kicker Wil Lutz converted one 47-yard field goal and five extra points. Lutz now has 32 field goals in 2019, setting both a career high and franchise record for field goals in a single season, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen's 31 in 1985 and John Carney's 31 in 2002.

• Receiver/returner Deonte Harris accounted for 171 yards from scrimmage, returning four kicks for 150 yards and returned four punts for 21 yards.