Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

FOX 8 to rebroadcast four classic Saints games

"Epic Encores & Premier Predictions" debuts Saturday, August 22

Aug 18, 2020 at 02:42 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-SBXLIV-2560-081820
Miichael C. Hebert

It has been announced today by the New Orleans Saints and their preseason television partner Gray Television and FOX 8 that Saints fans will be able to view four of the most memorable wins in franchise history on Gray's regional station network and the club's digital platforms during training camp. The re-broadcasts with updated elements are part of the "Epic Encores and Premier Predictions" series, which will also preview the highly-anticipated 2020 season.

The series will kick off on Saturday, August 22 at 7 p.m. CT on WVUE FOX 8 (check local listings for regional affiliates for air time and date), NewOrleansSaints.com and the Saints mobile app, when Super Bowl XLIV will air. In addition to the replay of the club's crowning 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in South Florida, the contest will feature commentary from key figures in the club's run to the championship in Head Coach Sean Payton, T Jermon Bushrod, QB Drew Brees, WR Marques Colston, G Jahri Evans, S Roman Harper, P Thomas Morstead, CB Tracy Porter, LB Scott Shanle, RT Jon Stinchcomb and RB Pierre Thomas.

On Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m. CT, the series will continue with an enhanced replay of the October 25, 2009, 46-34 win at the Miami Dolphins, rebounding from a 24-3 deficit with five seconds left in the first half, matching the biggest comeback in club history. Staying undefeated and improving to 6-0, no other team in NFL history had preserved a perfect record this far into a season by erasing a deficit of more than 20 points. New Orleans overcame early struggles on offense and defense, coming alive at the end of the first half with five seconds left, when in a calculated decision by Payton and Brees with no timeouts remaining, the signal-caller dived up the middle for a one-yard touchdown, to move within 14 at halftime. The comeback progressed early in the fourth quarter on an acrobatic double reverse ten-yard rushing touchdown by RB Reggie Bush that featured a leap captured on a Sports Illustrated cover. It was completed with a two-yard quarterback sneak by Brees that was followed by a dunk of the football over the goalpost for the 6-0 signal-caller. This enhanced rebroadcast will feature commentary from Bushrod, Colston, Porter and Shanle.

On Saturday, September 5 at 7 p.m. CT, fans will enjoy a rebroadcast of the team's December 10, 2006 Sunday Night Football 42-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. In Payton's and Brees' first season as the team's head coach/quarterback combination, the dominating win guaranteed New Orleans their first winning campaign since 2002 and served as a springboard to the team's first NFC Championship game appearance. For Payton it was especially significant as Dallas' head coach was his mentor Bill Parcells, for whom he coached under with the Cowboys from 2003-05 before being hired by New Orleans. The Saints jumped out to a 21-7 halftime lead as New Orleans outgained Dallas 536-347. The rebroadcast will feature enhanced commentary from Brees, who passed for 384 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions, FB Mike Karney, who scored three touchdowns, Evans and Stinchcomb, who blocked for a rushing performance of 159 yards on the ground, RB Deuce McAllister, who rushed for 111 yards, Shanle, who led the team with six solo tackles and Stinchcomb.

The series will close out with an enhanced rebroadcast the following night on Sunday, September 6, at 6 p.m., when the team's Monday, November 30, 2009 38-17 win over the New England Patriots at the Superdome will replay. New Orleans improved to 11-0 en route to a 13-0 start and the Super Bowl XLIV Championship as posted the only perfect passer rating (158.3) of his career as he completed 18-of-23 passes for 371 yards, five touchdowns and zero picks. The replay will feature commentary from Brees, Colston, who was on the receiving end of four of Brees' completions for 121 yards and one scoring grab, Evans, Harper, who had a team-leading ten defensive/special teams tackles, Shanle, Stinchcomb and Thomas, whose 18-yard receiving touchdown helped New Orleans reach the end zone for the first time.

In addition to the rebroadcasts, the content will include pregame and postgame shows hosted by FOX 8 Sports Director Juan Kincaid and FOX 8 Anchor/Reporter Sean Fazende. The shows will include the latest news and information from Saints training camp along with interviews with current Saints and Saints legends. This special series is being produced by Tupelo Honey Productions, Gray's sports and entertainment production company.

GAME 1: Saints vs. Colts in Superbowl XLIV

Friday, August 21 – Sunday, August 23

Table inside Article
Market Area | Station Date Time
New Orleans, LA | WVUE Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Alexandria, LA | OALB Sunday, Aug. 23 1:00PM
Baton Rouge, LA | WAFB/WBXH Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Lafayette, LA | KATC-ABC/KATC-CW Sunday, Aug. 23 6:00PM
Lake Charles, LA | KPLC Friday, Aug. 21 7:00PM
Monroe, LA | KNOE Sunday, Aug. 23 12:00PM
Shreveport, LA | KSLA Saturday, Aug. 22 11:00AM
Mobile, AL | WKRG Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Biloxi, MS | WLOX Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Hattiesburg, MS | WDAM/HDAM Friday, Aug. 21 7:00PM
Jackson, MS | WLBT Friday, Aug. 21 7:00PM
Meridian, MS | WTOK Saturday, Aug. 22 11:00AM
Panama City, FL | WJHG-CW Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Pensacola, FL | WKRG Saturday, Aug. 22 7:00PM
Memphis, TN | WMC Friday, Aug. 21 7:00PM

GAME 2: Saints at Dolphins from October 25, 2009

Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30

Table inside Article
Market Area | Station Date Time
New Orleans, LA | WVUE Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Alexandria, LA | OALB Sunday, Aug. 30 1:00PM
Baton Rouge, LA | WAFB/WBXH Sunday, Aug. 30 2:00PM
Lafayette, LA | KATC-ABC/KATC-CW Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Lake Charles, LA | KPLC Sunday, Aug. 30 7:00PM
Monroe, LA | KNOE Sunday, Aug. 30 12:00PM
Shreveport, LA | KSLA Saturday, Aug. 29 11:00AM
Mobile, AL | WKRG Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Biloxi, MS | WLOX Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Hattiesburg, MS | WDAM/HDAM Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Jackson, MS | WLBT Friday, Aug. 28 7:00PM
Meridian, MS | WTOK Friday, Aug. 28 7:00PM
Panama City, FL | WJHB-CW Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Pensacola, FL | WKRG Saturday, Aug. 29 7:00PM
Memphis, TN | WMC Friday, Aug. 28 7:00PM

GAME 3: Saints at Cowboys from December 10, 2006

Thursday, September 3 – Sunday, September 6

Table inside Article
Market Area | Station Date Time
New Orleans, LA | WVUE Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Alexandria, LA | OALB Sunday, Sept. 6 1:00PM
Baton Rouge, LA | WAFB/WBXH Saturday, Sept. 5 11:00AM
Lafayette, LA | KATC-ABC/KATC-CW Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Lake Charles, LA | KPLC Friday, Sept. 4 7:00PM
Monroe, LA | KNOE Sunday, Sept. 6 11:00AM
Shreveport, LA | KSLA Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Mobile, AL | WKRG Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Biloxi, MS | WLOX Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Hattiesburg, MS | WDAM/HDAM Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Jackson, MS | WLBT Thursday, Sept. 3 7:00PM
Meridian, MS | WTOK TBD TBD
Panama City, FL | WJHG-CW Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Pensacola, FL - WKRG Saturday, Sept. 5 7:00PM
Memphis, TN Friday, Sept. 4 7:00PM

GAME 4: Saints vs. Patriots from November 30, 2009

Friday, September 4 – Monday, September 7

Table inside Article
Market Area | Station Date Time
New Orleans, LA | WVUE Sunday, Sept. 6 6:00PM
Alexandria, LA | OALB Monday, Sept. 7 12:00PM
Baton Rouge, LA | WAFB/WBXH Saturday, Sept. 5 2:00PM
Lafayette, LA | KATC-ABC/KATC-CW Sunday, Sept. 6 6:00PM
Lake Charles, LA | KPLC Monday, Sept. 7 7:00PM
Monroe, LA | KNOE Sunday, Sept. 6 2:00PM
Shreveport, LA | KSLA Sunday, Sept. 6 12:00PM
Mobile, AL | WKRG Sunday, Sept. 6 3:00PM
Biloxi, MS | WLOX Sunday, Sept. 6 7:00PM
Hattiesburg, MS | WDAM/HDAM Monday, Sept. 7 2:00PM
Jackson, MS | WLBT Friday, Sept. 4 7:00PM
Meridian, MS | WTOK TBD TBD
Panama City, FL | WJHG-CW Sunday, Sept. 6 7:00PM
Pensacola, FL | WKRG Sunday, Sept. 6 3:00PM
Memphis, TN | WMC Monday, Sept. 7 7:00PM

Related Content

Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans
news

Saints announce team's first regular season home game to be played without fans

New Orleans to open 2020 season at home on September 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RAMS 27 - SAINTS 9 (L) 1-0 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport has simple goal for 2020

Third-year player is 'trying to be better than Cam'
Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth
news

Saints sign Bennie Fowler and waive Taylor Stallworth

Wide receiver joins New Orleans after a 2019 stint with the New York Giants
New Orleans Saints reduce roster
news

New Orleans Saints reduce roster

Nine players let go
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas makes NFL Network's list of Top 100 players at No. 5

Wideout finished his fourth season in record-breaking fashion
New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Jordan comes in at No. 23, Brees is No. 12
New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Davis comes in at No. 67, Kamara is No. 42
Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health
news

Brees Dream Foundation supports community with $5 million donation to Ochsner Health

The donation will support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. 
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
news

New Orleans Saints sign 2020 draft class

Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun, Adam Trautman and Tommy Stevens all under contract
New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players
news

New Orleans Saints stars Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

Ramczyk comes in at No. 82, Lattimore is No. 76
2006 New Orleans Saints training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
news

Podcast Rewind: 4 New Orleans Saints Training Camp stories

Cal Western, Dodgertown, La Crosse and Millsaps featured

Advertising