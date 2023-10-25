Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25

Saints return to practice in preparation for Indianapolis Colts

Oct 25, 2023 at 08:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu, John Fayard surprise Loranger High School football team

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprised the Loranger High School football team on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. He teamed up with John Fayard to donate $5,000 worth of practice equipment and ran the team through drills to get comfortable with their new gear.

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 25:

  1. The New Orleans Saints practice this afternoon. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage from open locker room following practice and quarterback Derek Carris expected to speak with the media at 3:00 p.m. with NewOrleansSaints.com having live coverage of it.
  2. The first Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT for the week releases after practice. Stay tuned to see the health status of the Saints roster.
  3. With the return to practice comes the return to the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com to see the practice report released this evening.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story from the day's events. His latest story was about how the Saints used their days off to reset after two tough losses.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast will be released later today. Stay tuned to listen to the latest episode on NewOrleansSaints.com.

