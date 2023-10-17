Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17:
- The Saints practice in preparation for hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. The Saints coordinators will be available to the media after practice so stay tuned for video coverage of their interviews.
- The second Injury Report powered by LA CAT of the week releases this afternoon. Be sure to check it to see the updated statuses of the Saints roster and catch up on the estimated injury report from Monday, Oct. 16.
- With the Saints return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers. The latest episode will release later in the evening.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the practice. Stay tuned for his story of the day and check out his latest story covering the Saints redzone offense.
- If you are joining us on gameday on Thursday, be sure to download the Saints App to participate in the Light Up the Dome and manage your tickets as well as a plethora of other features.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.