Five Things to Know about the Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17

Oct 17, 2023 at 08:57 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 17:

  1. The Saints practice in preparation for hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 19 at 7:15 p.m. The Saints coordinators will be available to the media after practice so stay tuned for video coverage of their interviews.
  2. The second Injury Report powered by LA CAT of the week releases this afternoon. Be sure to check it to see the updated statuses of the Saints roster and catch up on the estimated injury report from Monday, Oct. 16.
  3. With the Saints return to practice comes the return of the Saints Practice Report with Erin Summers. The latest episode will release later in the evening.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the practice. Stay tuned for his story of the day and check out his latest story covering the Saints redzone offense.
  5. If you are joining us on gameday on Thursday, be sure to download the Saints App to participate in the Light Up the Dome and manage your tickets as well as a plethora of other features.

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Texans | 2023 NFL Week 6

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including running back Kendre Miller (25).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Chris Olave (12).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including defensive end Carl Granderson (94).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback Derek Carr (4).

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season including wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22).

