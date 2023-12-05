Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 5

Saints have day off practice as team prepares for NFC South battle against Panthers

Dec 05, 2023 at 09:20 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 5:

  1. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu was named the Saints nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. Check out more information about Mathieu's nomination.
  2. The Saints have the day off practice. Like most Tuesday's they'll be a number of community events. Stay tuned to see where the Saints end up in the community.
  3. The Best of photo coverage from the Saints game against the Lions. The Best of the Saints Offense will release later today. To see all the photos from the game, be sure to check out the game action gallery.
  4. The Expert Analysis video breakdown from the game against the Lions comes out later in the day. Be sure to catch up on last week's edition of Expert Analysis as well.
  5. To keep up with all the Saints coverage throughout the week as the game against the Carolina Panthers nears, be sure to download the New Orleans Saints App.

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu | 2023 Saints Man of the Year

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has earned the team's nomination for 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community.

