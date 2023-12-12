Five Things to Know About the Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 12

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up with NASCAR to launch a new line of gear and hosted a block party for the release at Sneaker Politics in New Orleans on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Dec. 12:
- The Saints have the day off and many of the will be using the day to be out in the community. Stay tuned to see what community events the Saints will be at.
- Our Best of the Saints vs Panthers photo galleries start with the Best of the Saints Offense against the Panthers. Check out our selections for the best photos when the gallery releases later in the morning.
- Wide receiver Chris Olaveis 82 receiving yards away from tallying his second straight 1000-yard campaign joining wide receivers Marques Colston (2006-07) and Michael Thomas (2016-17) as only the third Saint
to open his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns. Check out the rest of the Saints stat leaders.