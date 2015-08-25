Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Saints will hold public practice at 11 a.m.

Aug 25, 2015 at 02:15 AM

Saints Training Camp - August 23, 2015

Photos from Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon on Sunday, August 23, 2015. Photos by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)

  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold an open practice - weather permitting - at the team's Metairie training facility at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. For parking and info click here.
  1. Following practice Coach Payton and a few players will meet with the media. Watch the interviews live here.
  1. Watch the final Saints QB Challenge at The Greenbrier.
  1. Jack Holmes will appear at Saints Hall of Fame on Sunday. For details on his appearance, click here.
  1. There will be a new Black and Blue Report on Tuesday. Due to practice, you can find it here at 3 p.m.
