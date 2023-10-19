Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 19

The Saints take on the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 pm

Oct 19, 2023 at 08:07 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 19:

  1. The Saints take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday Night Football. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. Check out NewOrleansSaints.com for full broadcast information.
  2. The Saints pregame show featuring an exclusive interview with head coach Dennis Allen will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. In addition to the Saints website and mobile app, you can watch it on the team's YouTube and social media channels.
  3. The team will release a full inactive list at 5:45 p.m.
  4. Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app as well as help Light Up the Dome for the Saints entrance.
  5. Following the game, Erin Summers, Scott Shanle and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.

Photos: New Orleans Saints, Gatorade host NFL Flag spotlight at Dutchtown High School

On Oct. 17, the New Orleans Saints partnered with Gatorade to host an NFL Flag Spotlight event at Carver Park. LA Prospect 12U attended the event.

Advertising