New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

Team plays the falcons in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:25 p.m.

Oct 15, 2015 at 02:45 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons at 7:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Download the New Orleans Saints app for live updates. For those attending the game, be sure to check out the new replay center.
  1. Champions Square opens at 4:30 today. The Bucktown All Stars will provide the musical entertainment. For details on gameday entertainment, visit here.
  1. For broadcast information on tonight's game, visit here.
  1. Sammy Knight will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame museum from 5:25 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Admission on game day is free for all holding tickets to the game.
  1. Head coach Sean Payton and Drew Brees will meet with media following the game. Watch live here.
Related Content

news

Kicker Charlie Smyth received NFL reply he sought from New Orleans Saints

'Now it's just about getting a starting spot. That's what I want, that's what I'm here for'
news

Five Things to Know about Saints kicker Charlie Smyth

 Newry, Ireland native joins Saints from NFL's International Player Pathway program
news

New Orleans Saints sign kicker Charlie Smyth

Former Gaelic football goalkeeper joins Saints from International Player Pathway program
news

New offensive system should be a fit for New Orleans Saints roster

'That system is something that I think has done really well in our league, for a long period of time'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen provides updates on Young, Jordan, Ramczyk

'(Ramcyzk) isn't quite where I was hoping he'd be, and really quite frankly, where he was hoping he'd be'
news

Super Bowl LIX preparations ahead of schedule

Lauscha: 'We do it well and I think we're going to continue to be in that (Super Bowl) rotation'
news

New Orleans Saints foresee productive, healthy Chase Young post-surgery

'He's a young player still with a lot of desire'
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

In 2023, Abram appeared in nine games with three starts for the Saints, and recorded 24 tackles (14 solo), one interception, one pass defense and one forced fumble
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Ugo Amadi

Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oregon
news

Five Things to Know about Saints offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

Udoh reunites with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh

In five seasons, Udoh has appeared in 43 regular season games with 18 starts at right guard and left tackle
news

New Orleans Saints reel in big one in defensive end Chase Young

'I'm going to do my best to make sure they know they didn't pick the wrong one'
