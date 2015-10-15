Five things to know about the Saints on Thursday, Oct. 15

- The New Orleans Saints play the Atlanta Falcons at 7:25 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Download the New Orleans Saints app for live updates. For those attending the game, be sure to check out the new replay center.
- Champions Square opens at 4:30 today. The Bucktown All Stars will provide the musical entertainment. For details on gameday entertainment, visit here.
- For broadcast information on tonight's game, visit here.
- Sammy Knight will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame museum from 5:25 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Admission on game day is free for all holding tickets to the game.
- Head coach Sean Payton and Drew Brees will meet with media following the game. Watch live here.