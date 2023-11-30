Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Nov. 30

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Nov. 30:
- The New Orleans Saints practice again in preparation for taking on the Detroit Lions in the Ceasars Superdome at noon Sunday, Dec. 3. After practice, the Saints will release their second injury report of the week. Check out the injury report from Wednesday's practice while you wait.
- The Saints Practice Report will release this evening recapping all the events of the day. Check out the practice report from Wednesday if you missed it.
- The best photos of the Saints fans for week 12 releases later in the day. Check out the best of the Saints offense and the best of the Saints defense.
- After practice, the coordinators will speak with the media and the locker room will be open. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of the coordinator interviews as well as any player interviews.
- Make sure to download the Saints App for live stats, as well as the Saints radio call and more.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
