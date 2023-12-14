Five Things to Know About the Saints on Thursday, Dec. 14

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Dec. 13:
- The Saints enter the second practice of the week as the game against the New York Giants on Dec. 17 nears. After practice, the coordinators will be available for questions and video of the interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- After practice, the team will release the latest Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. Check out the injury report from Wednesday's practice while you wait for the latest news.
- After practice, the Saints locker room will be open to the media. We'll post player interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The Best of the Saints vs the Carolina Panthers photo galleries continue with the best photos of saints fan releasing at 9:30 a.m. Check out the best photos of the offense and the defense.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have coverage from the day's practice. Check out DeShazier's latest story about quarterback Derek Carr.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 10 in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
