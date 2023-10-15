Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 15

Saints will play at the Texans at noon on Fox

Oct 15, 2023 at 07:51 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 15:

  1. The New Orleans Saints (3-2) will face the Houston Texans (2-3) at noon Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox-8 and WWL-870 will have the radio broadcast. Get all of the broadcast information here.
  2. The Saints pregame show will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. In addition to the Saints website and app, you can watch it on the team's YouTube and social media channels.
  3. The Saints will have a full inactive list at 10:30 a.m. You can find it here.
  4. Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
  5. Following the game, Erin Summers, Scott Shanle, and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 13

Saints practice Friday to prepare for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 12

Saints continue practice as preparations to take on Houston Texans on Sunday continue
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 11

Saints begin practice in preparation for Houston Texans matchup
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 10

The Saints return home after a 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 9

The Saints return home after a 34-0 victory over the New England Patriots
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Oct. 6

Saints head into Friday practice as game against New England Patriots on Oct. 8 looms
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 5

Saints practice again in preparation for game against New England Patriots on Oct. 8
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Oct. 4

Saints return to practice in preparation for New England Patriots game on Oct. 8
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 3

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 2

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints on Friday, Sept. 29

Saints head into final practice in preparation for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising