Five Things to Know About the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 26

Saints play at the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Fox

Nov 26, 2023 at 07:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 26:

  1. The New Orleans Saints will play at the Atlanta Falcons at noon on Sunday, Nov. 12. You can watch the game on Fox-8 or listen on WWL-870. Click here for full details on how to watch or listen.
  2. The Saints pregame show featuring an exclusive interview with Coach Dennis Allen will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. In addition to the Saints website and mobile app, you can watch it on the team's YouTube and social media channels.
  3. The team will release a full inactive list at 10:30 a.m. You will be able to find it here.
  4. Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
  5. Following the game, Erin Summers, Saints legend Scott Shanle and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.

