Five Things to Know About the Saints on Saturday, Dec. 2

Saints gear up for a Week 13 home clash against Detroit Lions on Sunday

Dec 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, Dec. 2:

  1. The New Orleans Saints will play the Detroit Lions at the Caesars Superdome tomorrow at noon with a pregame in Champions Square. Get tickets >>
  2. Heading to the game? Be sure to download the Saints mobile app to keep up with the latest news, highlights, and more leading up to kickoff.
  3. Keep an eye on NewOrleansSaints.com to see any roster moves that may be made today.
  4. Week 13 is "My Cause, My Cleats" week across the NFL. Check out which causes your favorite Saints will be repping here.
  5. The final Saints Injury Report powered by Louisiana Cat was released on Friday. Catch up on who is IN/OUT here.

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

Catch the best 20 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 26 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out the New Orleans Saints fans who traveled for the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 20

Advertising