Five Things to Know about the Saints on Monday, Oct. 23

The New Orleans Saints hosted the NFL FLAG regional tournament for several teams from the Southwest Region on Saturday, October 21 at the Shine on Airline and Ochsner Sports Performance Center. The winners will represent the Saints at the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 23:
- The Saints begin preparations to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 29. Head coach Dennis Allen is expected to speak to the media this afternoon which will be broadcast live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The Saints last played the Colts on Dec. 16, 2019. The Saints came away with a 34-7 victory and quarterback Drew Brees completed 29 of 30 pass attempts for four touchdowns as well as breaking Peyton Manning's career touchdown record that night.
Senior writer John DeShazier will have a story from today's media availability. DeShazier's latest story covered the Saints incorporating more hurry up unto their offense,
- Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught his first touchdown on the season on a 17-yard completion. It was Thomas' first touchdown since Sept. 9, 2022 as the wide receiver has battled injuries that limited him to three games in the 2022 season.
Players are expected to be made available