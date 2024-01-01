Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Jan. 1

Saints-Falcons game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 7

Jan 01, 2024 at 09:13 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 1:

  1. The NFL announced Sunday night that the Saints-Falcons regular-season finale will be played at noon Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Caesars Superdome. CBS will broadcast the game.
  2. Coach Dennis Allen will hold a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. NewOrleansSaints.com will have complete coverage later Monday.
  3. Watch the postgame locker room speeches from Coach Allen, Demario Davis and Johnathan Abram from Sunday.
  4. Throughout the week, keep up with all of the critical news on the final week of the regular season on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. 
  5. The best photos from December will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later Monday. Come back to see some of the very best images from our photographers.

