Five Things to Know About the Saints on Monday, Jan. 1

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Jan. 1:
- The NFL announced Sunday night that the Saints-Falcons regular-season finale will be played at noon Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Caesars Superdome. CBS will broadcast the game.
- Coach Dennis Allen will hold a conference call with local media Monday afternoon. NewOrleansSaints.com will have complete coverage later Monday.
- Watch the postgame locker room speeches from Coach Allen, Demario Davis and Johnathan Abram from Sunday.
- Throughout the week, keep up with all of the critical news on the final week of the regular season on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon.
- The best photos from December will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later Monday. Come back to see some of the very best images from our photographers.