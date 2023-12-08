Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Dec. 8

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 8:
- The New Orleans Saints head into their final practice of the week in preparation for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 10. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media which will be covered live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Saints legend Jabari Greer will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame later in the day. Stay tuned for coverage from the ceremony honoring Greer.
- The New Orleans Saints podcast will have an episode featuring former Saints and Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme releasing later in the day. Catch up on the last episode, featuring Saints Walter Payton Man of Year nominee safety Tyrann Mathieu.
- After practice, the latest Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT will release. Catch up on Thursday's injury report to see the latest Saints' health info.
- Be sure to catch the new episode of the Saints Practice Report releasing later this evening and catch up on Thursday's episode.
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited NOLA Family Justice Center as part of her Month of Giving on Tuesday, December 6, 2023.