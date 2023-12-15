Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know About the Saints on Friday, Dec. 15

Dec 15, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 15:

  1. The New Orleans head into their final practice of the week before their game against the New York Giants on Dec. 17. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media live at 1:45 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. After practice, the team will release the latest Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT. Catch up on Thursday's injury report while you await the latest news on the Saints' health status.
  3. Senior writer John DeShazier will have the story from the day's events. Catch up on DeShazier's latest story about linebacker D'Marco Jackson impact on special teams.
  4. Be sure to catch the new episode of the Saints Podcast when it releases later in the day. Catch up on the latest podcast featuring NFL on FOX sideline reporter Shannon Spake.
  5. Be sure to download the Saints App to keep up with the latest of Saints news as well as to help light up the Dome on Sunday.

Photos: Gayle Benson holiday kickoff party at Ochsner | Month of Giving 2023

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson hosted a holiday party for youth at Ochsner on Thursday, December 14 as part of her Month of Giving.

