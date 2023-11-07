Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 7

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 7:
- The Saints have the day off as the team begins preparations to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com see where the Saints go in the community on their day off. Last week punter Lou Hedleyvisited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview.
- The Saints best of photo coverage begins today with the best photos of the Saints offense from the team's win over the Chicago Bears. The gallery releases later in the day.
- The Saints next opponent, the Vikings, are coming off a win over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings won 31-28 despite having to turn to recently acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in relief of Jaren Hall after the latter left with an injury.
- To catch up with all the highlights and interviews from the Saints victory over the Bears, be sure to download the Saints mobile app.
- To watch replays of the Saints-Bears game, the Vikings-Falcons game and replays from around the NFL, as well as more exclusive content, sign up for NFL+.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited elementary school students at Sherwood Forest Elementary on Monday, Nov. 6 to talk about leadership and more.
1 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
2 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
3 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
4 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
5 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
6 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
7 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
8 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
9 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
10 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
11 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
12 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
13 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
14 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
15 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
16 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
17 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
18 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
19 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
20 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
21 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
22 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
23 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
24 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
25 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
26 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
27 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
28 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
29 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
30 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
31 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
32 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
33 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
34 / 34
Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
This Ad will close in 3