Five Things to Know About the Saints for Tuesday, Nov. 7

New Orleans Saints begin preparations to take on Minnesota Vikings

Nov 07, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Nov. 7:

  1. The Saints have the day off as the team begins preparations to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 12. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com see where the Saints go in the community on their day off. Last week punter Lou Hedleyvisited Edward Hynes Charter School - Parkview.
  2. The Saints best of photo coverage begins today with the best photos of the Saints offense from the team's win over the Chicago Bears. The gallery releases later in the day.
  3. The Saints next opponent, the Vikings, are coming off a win over NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings won 31-28 despite having to turn to recently acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in relief of Jaren Hall after the latter left with an injury.
  4. To catch up with all the highlights and interviews from the Saints victory over the Bears, be sure to download the Saints mobile app.
  5. To watch replays of the Saints-Bears game, the Vikings-Falcons game and replays from around the NFL, as well as more exclusive content, sign up for NFL+.

Photos: Cam Jordan visits Sherwood Forest Elementary School | Random Acts of Kindness

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited elementary school students at Sherwood Forest Elementary on Monday, Nov. 6 to talk about leadership and more.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited elementary school students at Sherwood Forest Elementary on Monday, Nov. 6 to talk about leadership and more.
Advertising