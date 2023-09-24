Five things to know about the Saints for Sunday, Sept. 24

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 24:
- The New Orleans Saints (2-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at noon Sunday. The game will be broadcast on Fox-8 and WWL-870 will have the radio broadcast. Get all of the broadcast information here. Listen to Jonathan Vilma, Fox broadcast and Saints Super Bowl champion, preview the game.
- The Saints pregame show will be live on NewOrleansSaints.com about an hour before kickoff. In addition to the Saints website and app, YouTube channel, and social media channels.
- The Saints will have a full inactive list at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, the Saints ruled out two players.
- Throughout the game, keep up with stats, highlights, photos, and more on the Saints mobile app presented by Verizon. You can download the app here. You can also listen to the WWL-870 radio broadcast via the Saints app.
- Following the game, Erin Summers, Scott Shanle, and John DeShazier will break down all the action on the Saints Postgame Show. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints YouTube channel, and the Saints social media channels shortly after the game to watch.