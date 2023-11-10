Five Things to Know About the Saints for Friday, Nov. 10

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 10:
- The Saints have their final full practice in preparation for their Nov. 12 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. After practice, head coach Dennis Allen will speak with the media, and it will be covered live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The final Saints Injury Report powered by LA CAT will be released after practice. Catch up on the latest status when the Friday's releases and check out the injury report from Thursday in the meantime.
- After practice, the locker room will be open to the media and NewOrleansSaints.com will bring you video coverage of all the player interviews from the day.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast previewing the game against the Vikings releases later today. Catch up on the latest podcast while you wait featuring the Saints nominee for NFL Fan of the Year Johnathan Matherne,
- Senior writer John DeShazier will bring you the story of the day from the day's events. Catch up on DeShazier's latest story about Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.
Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints fans in their week 9 victory over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 7 in the Caesars Superdome.
