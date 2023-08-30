Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 30

Aug 30, 2023 at 09:13 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Cameron Jordan treats local teachers | Random Acts of Kindness

On Monday, August 28, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan visited three area schools, surprising several teachers with back-to-school gifts for classroom assistance.

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

  1. NewOrleansSaints.com will have live post-practice coverage of Dennis Allen's press conference at 4:30 p.m. Also the website will have video coverage of open locker room interviews later in the day. Catch up on Aug. 29 player interviews if you missed them.
  2. The New Orleans Saints announced several transactions Aug. 29 as they made their cuts to get down to the final 53 man roster. More transactions are likely to come today as players clear waivers and the Saints and teams around the league seek to fill their practice squad.
  3. NewOrleansSaints.com will continue its best of photo gallery coverage of the preseason game against the Houston Texans. Be on the lookout for a best of Saints defense photo gallery later in the day and catch up on the best of Saints offense.
  4. A new episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast comes out Aug. 30 hosted by Erin Summers and John DeShazier. The last episode recapped the preseason and featured Voice of the Saints Mike Hoss.
  5. The final episode of the New Orleans Saints Training Camp report broadcasts tonight on Yurview at 7:30 p.m. If you missed the latest episode recapping the Houston Texans game, catch it on NewOrleansSaints.com before the final episode airs.

Advertising