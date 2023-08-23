Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Aug. 23

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 23.
- The New Orleans Saints will be in helmets and shells for practice today as they prepare for the Houston Texans in week 3 of preseason. For post practice media coverage, tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com where we will have live video of media availability with interviews scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
- The Saints Training Camp Report will return at 7:30 tonight on Yurview. Catch up on the latest episode recapping the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The Saints will start preparations for their final preseason outing against the Texans on Sunday, Aug. 27. The two teams had been scheduled to have joint practices on Thursday and Friday, however the teams issued a joint statement cancelling the joint practices.
- Senior writer John DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini will have coverage of Aug. 23 practices on NewOrleansSaints.com. Read DeShazier's latest article and Graffagnini's latest keys covering the 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The Saints game against the Texans will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on FOX. For best access on the go to all the Saints coverage heading into the game, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Tuesday, August 22.