Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, Aug. 22

Saints start final week of training camp

Aug 22, 2023 at 08:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 22.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will be in shells for practice today as the start the final week of training camp. For post practice media coverage, tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com where we will have live video of media availability with interviews scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m.
  2. The Saints will start preparations for their final preseason outing against the Texans on Aug. 27. The two teams had been scheduled to have joint practices later in the week however the teams issued a joint statement cancelling the joint practices.
  3. The New Orleans Saints will announce the announce the 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee Chair at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Aug. 22. NewOrleansSaints.com will bring coverage of the announcement.
  4. The latest episode of the New Orleans Saints podcast will release on Aug. 22. Catch up on the Aug. 18 edition featuring Drew Brees and Peter King before the latest episode comes out.
  5. The Saints game against the Texans will be broadcast at 7:00 p.m. on FOX. For best access on the go to all the Saints coverage heading into the game, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.

Photos: Local coaches attend USA Football coaching certification and CPR Training

Local area coaches attended USA Football certification and CPR at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center prior to the start of the youth football season. The training included presentations from USA Football, the American Heart Association, NCAA Eligibility Center.

New Orleans Saints
