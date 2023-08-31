Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 31.
- Catch post practice media availability live on NewOrleansSaints.com. See Dennis Allen live at around 1:30 p.m. or see the video as well as any player interviews posted on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the day.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will continue it's best of photo coverage from Sunday night's game against the Texans. Best of the New Orleans Saints fans will be out at 12 p.m. and check out the best of Saints defense.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have continued coverage of the New Orleans Saints later in the day. DeShazier's latest article covered cornerback Alontae Taylor adjustment to the slot cornerback role.
- The Saints open the season at home against the Tennessee Titans at noon on Sept. 10. To stay up to date leading up to the game and get access to things like Light Up the Dome or the Coca-Cola Football Challenge if you are going to be at the Caesars Superdome Sept. 10, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
- Saints fans can now watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+ this season.
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson joined a panel of guest speakers at the opening meeting of the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club on Tuesday, Aug. 29.