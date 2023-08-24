Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Aug. 24

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 24.
- The New Orleans Saints for practice today as they prepare for the Houston Texans in week 3 of preseason on Sunday Aug. 27. For post practice media coverage, tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com where we will have live video of media availability with interviews scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m.
- The Saints Training Camp Report airs at 7:30 tonight on Yurview. Catch up on the latest episode covering Aug. 23 practice.
- The Saints will start preparations for their final preseason outing against the Texans on Sunday, Aug. 27. The two teams had been scheduled to have joint practices on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, however the teams issued a joint statement cancelling the joint practices.
- Senior writer John DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini will have coverage of Aug. 24 practices on NewOrleansSaints.com. Read DeShazier's latest article about defensive tackle Malcolm Roach and Graffagnini's latest key observations covering the return of tight end Jimmy Graham to practice and other topics.
- The Saints game against the Texans will be broadcast Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., on FOX. For best access on the go to all the Saints coverage heading into the game, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.
On Tuesday, August 22, the New Orleans Saints hosted a press conference at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center to announce the 2025 Super Bowl Host Committee Chair. Marcus Brown, Entergy Executive Vice President and General Counsel.