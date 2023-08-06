Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 6

Full pads for the third day in a row as the Saints close out open practices for the weekend

Aug 06, 2023 at 09:01 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/5/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 6.

  1. Today is the third day in full pads in a row for the Saints as they head into Day 10 of New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023 presented by Rouses Markets. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com and our social media channels for coverage of the day's events or get caught up on all the coverage you missed on photos and videos from training camp. Also catch our live post-practice interviews.
  2. Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier and Erin Summers broke down the latest Saints news including the contract extension of defensive end Cameron Jordan on the New Orleans Saints podcast.
  3. Tackle Trevor Penning heads into his sophomore season. Penning missed time with an injury during his rookie campaign, but his teammates are expecting to see more of his physicality on the field. ""He's a different cat, but you don't want everyone to be normal in the front when they're protecting you," quarterback Derek Carr said. Senior writer John DeShazier wrote more about Penning's expectations heading into the season.
  4. If you are joining us Aug. 6 or for our final open practice on Thursday Aug. 10, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
  5. Get a breakdown of Day 10 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 9 if you missed it.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 5

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 4

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 3

The Saints have the day off before hosting three straight open practices on the weekend
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2

Third day in a row in pads as Day 7 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 1

A second day in a row in pads promises physicality on Day 6 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, July 31

The full pads are finally coming out at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, July 29

Back Together Weekend showcases fun fan events at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 28

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 27

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 16

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
