The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Saturday, August 5.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 6.
- Today is the third day in full pads in a row for the Saints as they head into Day 10 of New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023 presented by Rouses Markets. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com and our social media channels for coverage of the day's events or get caught up on all the coverage you missed on photos and videos from training camp. Also catch our live post-practice interviews.
- Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier and Erin Summers broke down the latest Saints news including the contract extension of defensive end Cameron Jordan on the New Orleans Saints podcast.
- Tackle Trevor Penning heads into his sophomore season. Penning missed time with an injury during his rookie campaign, but his teammates are expecting to see more of his physicality on the field. ""He's a different cat, but you don't want everyone to be normal in the front when they're protecting you," quarterback Derek Carr said. Senior writer John DeShazier wrote more about Penning's expectations heading into the season.
- If you are joining us Aug. 6 or for our final open practice on Thursday Aug. 10, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- Get a breakdown of Day 10 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 7:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on Day 9 if you missed it.