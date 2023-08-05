Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 5

Aug 05, 2023 at 08:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints fans at 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/4/23

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
44 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
45 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
47 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
49 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
50 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
51 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
52 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
53 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
54 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
55 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
57 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
58 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
59 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
60 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
61 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
62 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
63 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
64 / 64

New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 5.

  1. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara spoke with the media following Training Camp practice on Friday. In the press conference, Kamara addresses his meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell and looks ahead towards the new season. WATCH >>>
  2. ICYMI: Defensive end Cameron Jordan inked a new two-year contract extension that will take him through his 15th season in the Black and Gold. His family, including his father who spent all 13 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, were in attendance to watch him put pen to paper and speak to the media. You can watch his full press conference here.
  3. If you are joining us today or the rest of this weekend for open practices, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
  4. Following Training Camp practice today, Todd Graffagnini will have his observations from the day on NewOrleansSaints.com. You can see his observations from Friday's practice here.
  5. Get a breakdown of Day 9 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 9:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com shortly after.

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 4

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, August 3

The Saints have the day off before hosting three straight open practices on the weekend
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, August 2

Third day in a row in pads as Day 7 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, August 1

A second day in a row in pads promises physicality on Day 6 at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Monday, July 31

The full pads are finally coming out at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, July 29

Back Together Weekend showcases fun fan events at Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 28

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, July 27

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, July 26

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets begins at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 16

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 15

Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Advertising