New Orleans Saints fans check out practice at 2023 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Friday, August 4 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, August 5.
- New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara spoke with the media following Training Camp practice on Friday. In the press conference, Kamara addresses his meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell and looks ahead towards the new season. WATCH >>>
- ICYMI: Defensive end Cameron Jordan inked a new two-year contract extension that will take him through his 15th season in the Black and Gold. His family, including his father who spent all 13 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, were in attendance to watch him put pen to paper and speak to the media. You can watch his full press conference here.
- If you are joining us today or the rest of this weekend for open practices, be sure to be aware of the changes to their remaining open practices for training camp. Gates will now open at 9:15 a.m. with the team taking the field at 10 a.m.
- Following Training Camp practice today, Todd Graffagnini will have his observations from the day on NewOrleansSaints.com. You can see his observations from Friday's practice here.
- Get a breakdown of Day 9 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini available on YurView at 9:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com shortly after.