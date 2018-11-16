Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Nov. 16

- New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton will hold a press conference following practice around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16. You can watch it live here or on the team's Facebook, YouTube or Twitter pages.
- NFL Network host Kay Adams talked about the Saints on the Black and Blue Report presented by SeatGeek. Listen to it here.
- The final Injury Report of the week will be released around 4 p.m. Friday. You can find it here.
- Read John DeShazier's story on running back Alvin Kamara's knack for finding the end zone.
- Mark Ingram spoke with the media Thursday. Watch his interview.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team
Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons join forces for ALS support through 50/50 raffles on January 7 clash in Caesars Superdome
Fans can purchase tickets three hours ahead of kickoff through the third quarter
New Orleans Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Shaheed's selection as a starter at the return specialist position marks the 16th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School
Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award
Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
New Orleans Saints sign RB James Robinson to practice squad
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Robinson was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2020
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Multiple players elevated from the practice squad
New Orleans Saints announce practice squad roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Two players added to practice squad
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Shift4 Transaction Alert: Malcolm Roach, Marcus Maye placed on Injured Reserve