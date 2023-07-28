Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 28

Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets continues at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Jul 28, 2023 at 09:12 AM
New Orleans Saints

All-Access Photos: 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 7/27/23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, July 27.

Here are your 5 Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, July 28.

  1. The 2023 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets opens to the public for the first at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 9 a.m. Highlights and photo coverage of day 3 of training camp will be available on NewOrleansSaints.com and on Saints social media channels. If you missed our coverage of day 2 be sure to check out photos and highlights from July 27.
  2. Join us for LIVE post practice media coverage from several Saints players or catch up on post-practice media coverage from day 2 which included wide receiver Chris Olave , linebacker Demario Davis, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and other Saints players.
  3. Wide receiver Chris Olave told the media that he "feels like the game is coming easier to me" July 27 after practice. Olave's growth will be a big factor for the Saints offense this season and senior writer John DeShazier covered that for NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Forcing turnovers has been a big point of emphasis after disappointing results in that category in the 2022 season. The early returns from the first two days of training camp have shown signs of growth in that capacity as Todd Graffagnini broke down in his keys from day 2 of training camp.
  5. Get a breakdown of Day 3 with our evening Practice Report from Erin Summers and Graffagnini available on YurView at 9:30 and NewOrleansSaints.com and catch up on day 2 if you missed it.

