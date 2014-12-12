Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 12, 2014

Coach Payton will speak around 1:30 p.m.

Dec 12, 2014 at 01:45 AM
  1. Coach Payton will address the local media after practice around 1:30 p.m. Watch live at bit.ly/CoachLive
  1. Watch what Drew Brees had to say when he previewed Monday Night's game against the Bears.
  1. Read senior writer John DeShazier's column: Seantavius Jones has been preparing for elevation to 53-man roster
  1. See what Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman and quarterback Jay Cutler had to say during their conference call with New Orleans media on Thursday.
  1. Don't forget to tag your socal media photos #BlackAndGoldFriday for a chance to be featured on our social media hub.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

