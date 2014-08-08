Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 8

- The New Orleans Saints open the 2014 preseason at 7 p.m. central against the St. Louis Rams. Want to watch the game on TV? Click here for all the details.
- Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb, Sean Kelley, John DeShazier and Mike Nabors are the announcers for CST and Joel will be the featured guest on Friday's Black and Blue Report. The show will post at 1 p.m. central and you can find it here.
- We will live stream Coach Sean Payton's postgame press conference and you can watch it here.
- If you haven't already download our mobile app. It's the best way to keep up with live stats and breaking news involving the team.
- If you haven't been able to make it to a practice at The Greenbrier don't worry we have a time-lapse video that captures all the action in just 23 seconds.