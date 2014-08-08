Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 8

Saints play the Rams at 7 p.m. central

Aug 08, 2014 at 01:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints open the 2014 preseason at 7 p.m. central against the St. Louis Rams. Want to watch the game on TV? Click here for all the details.
  1. Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb, Sean Kelley, John DeShazier and Mike Nabors are the announcers for CST and Joel will be the featured guest on Friday's Black and Blue Report. The show will post at 1 p.m. central and you can find it here.
  1. We will live stream Coach Sean Payton's postgame press conference and you can watch it here.
  1. If you haven't already download our mobile app. It's the best way to keep up with live stats and breaking news involving the team.
  1. If you haven't been able to make it to a practice at The Greenbrier don't worry we have a time-lapse video that captures all the action in just 23 seconds.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
Advertising