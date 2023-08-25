Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 25

Saints preparing for Texans in Caesars Superdome on Day 21 of Training Camp 2023

Aug 25, 2023 at 09:02 AM
Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Friday, August 25.

  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Friday in the Caesars Superdome as they prepare for the Houston Texans in week 3 of preseason on Sunday Aug. 27. For post practice media coverage, stay tuned for videos on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. The Saints Training Camp Report airs at 9:30 Friday on Yurview. Catch up on the latest episode covering the Aug. 24 practice.
  3. The Saints mourns the loss of former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell. The coach of the Dome Patrol defense was 78.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini will have coverage of Friday's practice on NewOrleansSaints.com. Read DeShazier's latest article about linebacker Demario Davis and Graffagnini's latest key observations covering the use of NFL officials for that day of training camp and more.
  5. The Saints game against the Texans will be broadcast Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., on FOX. For best access on the go to all the Saints coverage heading into the game, download the Saints App presented by Verizon.

All-Access Photos: 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/24/23

Full coverage of the New Orleans Saints workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 24.

