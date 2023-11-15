Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, Nov. 15

Nov 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, Nov. 15:

  1. The Best Photos of the Saints defense in their game against the Vikings releases later. If you missed the best photos of the Saints Offense, check them out now.
  2. The Saints announced roster moves on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The team announced that they have elevated wide receiver Keith Kirkwood to the main roster as well as other moves.
  3. A new episode of the Saints Podcast releases later in the day, showcasing some of the best interviews from throughout the season.
  4. NewOrleansSaints.com will recap Saints executive vice president/general manager Mickey Loomis appearance on the Saints Hour. Stay tuned for the release of the article and the audio from the interview.
  5. Saints president Dennis Lauscha will speak at the monthly Quarterback Club luncheon. NewOrleansSaints.com will have photo coverage from Lauscha's appearance.

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu hosts annual Tyrann's Turkeys food drive

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hosted his annual "Tyrann's Turkeys" where he donated 400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes to the Salvation Army for pick up to local families for the holiday.

